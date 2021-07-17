Bastrop: 5th Annual Friends of the MAC Barrel Race

Bastrop, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 5th annual Friends of the MAC Barrel Race was held today in Bastrop. It all happened at the Morehouse activity center.

More than 300 hundred horses showed off their speed one barrel at a time as– they competed for first place. All proceeds will go towards the mac in efforts to help bring more money to the parish.

Member of Friends of the MAC, Laura Carey says she has been an active member for a few years now. She says she really enjoys what she does.

“It’s the 5th annual of friends of the mac, and we stepped up to help out the mac. I hope we all have a good turn out, and I hope everyone has safe travels and god bless.” Says Carey.

Organizers say they hope to continue attracting more people in the years to come.