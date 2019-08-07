Barry Coe, ‘Peyton Place’ and ‘Bonanza’ actor, dead at 84

(CNN) – Golden Globe-winning actor Barry Coe, who had roles in “Bonanza” and films like 1957’s “Petyon Place” and “Jaws 2,” died last month after a battle with myelodysplastic syndrome, according to an obituary. He was 84.

Coe died in Palm Desert, California, on July 16, the obituary says.

Coe, whose real name was Barry Clark Heacock, co-starred in the 1957 movie “Peyton Place,” about the sordid doings in a small New England town, which starred Lana Turner and was later turned into a primetime soap opera on ABC. Actor Ryan O’Neal would go on to play Coe’s role from the film, a character named Rodney Harrigton, in the TV series.

Three years later, Coe picked up a Golden Globe award for most promising male newcomer for his role in “A Private Affair.” The Globes stopped giving out the award in the 80s.

His other credits include roles in films like Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender” and “One Foot in Hell” and a TV series called “Follow the Sun,” which aired for one season.

His family has asked that donations be made in his name to Habitat for Humanity.

CNN’s Brian Lowry contributed to this report.

