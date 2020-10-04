Barak Shrine Temple is hosting a Fall Festival every weekend in October

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The Barak Shrine is hosting its first fall festival for the community. Due to COVID-19, the Barak Shrine Temple had to cancel its circus, one of it’s biggest fundraising events for the year. Now, their fall festival event is the way they are raising money for their organization.

The event has food, a corn maze, hayrides, games, and even circus props so guests can see them up close. The fall festival will be open every weekend of the month.

Purchase tickets for the Corn Maze ($10), Hay Rides ($10), and Face Painting ($6). There will also be a photo booth, corn hole, pumpkin painting, and pumpkin bowling! Hot dogs and chips will be available for purchase.

Saturdays: 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM Sundays: 1:00 PM- 4:00 PM