Barak Shrine Circus postponed until further notice.

Monroe, La/ (KTVE/KARD) – Many entertainment events were coming back to the community as sign that everything was back to normal.

Here in Arklamiss the Barak Shriners Circus also announced postponing the event until further notice.

The Chairman of the Circus Committee told us about the impact this made on his business.

“It’s catastrophic. we’re gonna have to tap into the little burdens we have. just to kinda keep going.” Says Cash Melville, chairman of the circus committee.

The circus’s official opening was on Friday, and chairman of Barak Shrine Circus committee, Cash Melville says they have already been losing business since last year when the show got canceled on may of 2020 and postponed to August, but it got canceled once again.

“We can’t risk putting money aside for advertising and then have to call it off for a third time.” He says.

But Melville remains optimistic despite the financial burden.

” We’ll be okay, and we’ll come out the other side because I’m always optimistic about those kinds of stuff, but it’s gonna be tough, very very tough.” He says

But when it comes to continuing to make people smile, Melville says …

“We will be back. the community can be assured that we will be back. People come up to me, who are older than me, and say you know, the Shriners helped me a lot. And I honestly miss that.” He says.

Mr. Melville has made it very clear that this is not about what they did for the community..

but what they will continue doing for the community.

For updated information on future events you can always check out their websites