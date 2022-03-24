HAMMOND, La. (KLFY) Hammond Police have released still images of the suspect they say stole a bank bag containing a large amount of cash at a local produce market.

Police say it happened at the Berry Town Produce on West Church Street in Hammond.

A review of security footage at the business revealed the suspect got out of a black ford F-150 truck, approached an unattended shopping cart, and take a bank bag containing approximately $5,000 in cash, police said.

Photo Credit: Hammond PD

He is described as a middle-aged black male who was wearing a red striped shirt and red hat, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his identity should contact Detective Thad Gautier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5710 or by email Gautier_TJ@hammond.org.

You can also leave a comment on the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.