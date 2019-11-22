BancorpSouth donates to Monroe’s homeownership program

MONROE, La. (11/21/2019)– Executives from Bancorp south made a $3,000 donation this morning to Mayor Jamie Mayo and Planning & Urban Development Director Ellen Hill.



The donation was made in support of the city of Monroe’s homeownership program. The program is part of an initiative to help residents achieve the important milestone of home ownership.

“A home in Monroe is what we want everyone to aspire to and we know through this opportunity, we get closer to that,” Hill said.

Mayor Mayo also emphasized the importance of this partnership for the growth and development of the city of Monroe.