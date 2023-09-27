Ouachita Parish, La (KTVE/KARD) — The October election is quickly approaching and NBC 10’s Sidney Lain goes over amendment 4 on the ballot so you don’t have to.

Dr. John Sutherlin, Chief Research and Innovation Officer at ULM, explains this amendment. “This proposed amendment really came about from a series of stories that were done on blighted properties where you had nonprofit agencies where the properties were abandoned, and so the idea here with this amendment is to make it where the property owner, regardless of whether it’s nonprofit or not, must do something about the blight.”

Sutherlin also explains how this is more than an economic issue. “There’s also a health component—a public health need to make sure properties are safe for the community—so again, there’s certainly an economic issue to this but also a public health issue as well.”

Sutherlin explains why people may be for or against this amendment. “For those in favor, what they would like to see is that these properties held by nonprofits not continue to get the tax exemption and use that as a way to adjudicate those properties so they get back into productive use. If you oppose the amendment, what you’re really saying is that we don’t want to take away this asset that a nonprofit may have; give them some more leeway in terms of developing it.”