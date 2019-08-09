When does school start?

WEST MONROE, La. (8/9/2019) School starts on different days in different parishes in Louisiana. In Arkansas, there are some different start days even within one county. Additionally, check with your local school district on the schedule for Kindergarten. Many have several half-days or boys-only/girls-only days.
August 9, 2019
- Monroe: 8/9 half-day; 8/12 is first full day
- Concordia Parish
- Grant Parish: 8/9 half-day
- Winn Parish
August 12, 2019
- Ouachita Parish: 8/12 & 8/13 are half-days; 8/14 is first full day
- East Carroll Parish
- Madison Parish
- Morehouse Parish
- Union Parish: 8/12 & 8/13 are half-days; 8/14 is first full day
- Tensas Parish
August 13, 2019
- Caldwell Parish
- Crossett School District
- El Dorado School District
- Hamburg School District
- Parkers Chapel School District
August 14, 2019
August 15, 2019
- LaSalle Parish
- Lincoln Parish: 8/15 half-day; 8/16 full day
August 16, 2019
- Catahoula Parish
- Jackson Parish
- West Carroll Parish: 8/16 half-day; 8/19 first full day
August 19, 2019
