OPSO releases Back to School safety tips as summer break nears end

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has released some safety tips for parents and drivers as the new school year nears.

Sheriff Jay Russell wants these tips to serve as a reminder to residents to help keep our kids safe.

Tips for Drivers:

Slow down and be especially alert in the residential neighborhoods and school zones

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully

Watch for children on and near the road in the morning and after school hours

Reduce any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings. It is illegal to use a mobile device in a school zone. Put down your phone and don’t talk or text while driving

Tips for Parents: