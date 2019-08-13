Jarod Floyd explains the traffic pattern around Boley Elementary School

WEST MONROE, La. (8/13/2019) — On Wednesday August 14, Ouachita Parish holds their first full day of classes. Boley Elementary is in a new building after a fire destroyed the old location back in April.

The school is using a building not originally designed as an elementary school. Therefore, roads, traffic patterns, entrances, and exits are going to be different & less efficient than at most school campuses.

Watch the above video so you know where you can and can’t turn when kids are being dropped off in the morning or picked up in the afternoon from Boley.