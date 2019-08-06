Hunger in the classroom: How school districts in the Arklamiss are feeding kids in need

WEST MONROE, La. (8/6/19) – As most students will be figuring out their new class schedules, there are some students in the ArkLaMiss figuring out what food they’ll eat, a few knowing the meals schools provide may be the only one they’ll have that day.

In Monroe City Schools all meals are offered for free. It’s part of the “Community Eligibility Program” (CEP) that is certified through 2023.

For greater Ouachita Parish, fifty percent of schools in the system are CEP certified, which is decided by economic factors. But that’s only for breakfast and lunch, what about students that need to be fed dinner?

Ouachita Parish School System has seven schools implementing an at-risk supper program. 800 students in the ArkLaMiss also receive food each week through the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana’s Backpack for Kids program.

In El Dorado school district, there’s a similar program offering backpacks from the school’s own food pantry.