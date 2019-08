WEST MONROE, La. (8/6/19) - As most students will be figuring out their new class schedules, there are some students in the ArkLaMiss figuring out what food they'll eat, a few knowing the meals schools provide may be the only one they'll have that day.

In Monroe City Schools all meals are offered for free. It's part of the "Community Eligibility Program" (CEP) that is certified through 2023.