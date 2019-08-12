BACK TO SCHOOL: First day of school for the Monroe School District

MONROE, LA (08/12/19)–It’s finally that time to say goodbye to the kids and letting them start the new school year. With backpacks on and pencils in hand, The Monroe School District is having its first full day of school.

J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary started out with an empty parking lot but eventually was filled with parents and students.



“They always come fresh and ready to learn, and excited, and some of them are nervous,” said Darlene Brown, Teacher at J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary.

In 2018, about 8,412 kids enrolled in Monroe City Schools, which is an increase from the year before. With all the students coming through the school system- teachers say it’s important to support them.



“Whatever they are, they are 100% our future and I believe in our future, I believe every answer to every question our students have it,” said Brown.

Setting goals for the classroom is a priority.



“One of my goals is to make sure every child is prepared for going into third grade next year,” said Alyssa Reuther, Teacher at J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary.

Meeting new friends and new teachers can always be intimidating, but for the first day, it’s going to be all about them.



“Ultimately, I want the classroom to become theirs. And so we are going to do norms and run through lessons,” said Brown.

Teachers say the best part of their job is getting to be an influence on their students.



“It’s part of why I chose this career. Honestly, because it’s one of the best careers where you can get to know a child and know that you are making an impact on them for the rest of their whole life,” said Reuther.

In addition, drivers need to be careful when coming up on a stopped bus, in a school zone and pulling out of your driveway. Police will be out all week enforcing Louisiana school laws.