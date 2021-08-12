BACK TO SCHOOL: Area schools prepare for students with new safety guidelines

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Principals around the areas hosted a meeting on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to discuss safety procedures for the start of a new school year.

Schools begin next Monday for Monroe City and Ouachita Parish Schools. A lot of things have changed and more safety procedures are being taken this year.

Principal Charles Wright says he is very proud of his staff.

“There’s some new guidelines in place that’s different from last year. That will ensure the students will have a better opportunity to be in school and not quarantine. We had some students last year that may have gotten quarantined three or four times and those students were never positive for COVID,” says Charles Wright, Principal of Ouachita High School. “The staff has done and gone over and beyond. The teachers, they have had to change in the middle of the week sometimes with their schedule. They’ve had to do things that were almost unheard of to reach students who were being virtual.”

Wright also had a message for the parents, “I like to let the parents know that last year was a very, very unique learning experience. There’s somethings that we learned that we felt like our students are in a much better safe environment coming back this year.”

Currently in Louisiana, there is a temporary mask mandate for for Grades K-12. We have learned that since masks are required in the classrooms. And the current plan is that if a student catches COVID, that student will be the only one who has to quarantine, not the other students in that classroom.