Back to business for barbers and beauticians

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On May 15th Louisiana barbershops and hair salons can reopen for business.

“I look forward to seeing my clients.”

The doors of Salon 90210 in Bossier City have been closed since March.

“Trying to wait on unemployment. Trying to make things work. Not knowing where your next dime is going to come from or not even knowing what’s going to happen next.”

Nicci Hardeman says her clients can expect some changes.

“You must wear a mask.”

She says sanitation stations have been added along with client forms and screenings and all magazines have been removed.

“Cause listen COVID-19 is real and we want to make sure you’re safe and we’re safe.”

The owners of Team Us Barber Shop in Shreveport say their customers will also see a difference.

“There has never been a time in barbering in the span of my career that I’ve seen something that really touched barbering the way this has.”

Under Phase One businesses can only have 25 percent occupancy.

“We’re going to ask that everybody be patient because it’s a very new system and very new process, but just know the measures we have in place are to make sure that everybody is safe.”

Throughout the day they’ll have someone sanitizing the shop.

“I just can’t stress anymore safety, safety, safety.”

As all businesses adjust to a new normal.

