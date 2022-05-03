MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–According to a release, the Monroe Police Department says shortly after 3 a.m., they were dispatched to Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union located at 1709 MLK Blvd. to assist the Monroe Fire Department with a fire at the ATM machine.

The investigation revealed that the door to the ATM was pried open to commit a burglary. Authorities say and incendiary device was used which ignited a fire. MPD Bomb Team was called to the scene.

The surrounding area was cleared and is safe. This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated with the latest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or the MPD at 318-329-2600.