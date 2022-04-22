NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives are still investigating the mysterious disappearance of 49-year-old Steven Burkett of Marthaville, Louisiana.

He was last heard from during the morning hours of February 12, 2022. Burkett was reported missing to NPSO around 11 p.m. on February 13 by a female friend who reported his disappearance as “suspicious”. He was reportedly last seen driving a dark gray GMC 4×4 pickup truck with fender flares and a decal in the rear glass.

Burkett is described as a White Male, 5’11”, 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to a release, a search warrant was issued at Burkett’s residence in Marthaville to search for any additional clues or evidence.

On four occasions, NPSO Detectives, along with assistance from the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Many Police Department, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, cadaver dogs from Shreveport Fire Department, Ark-La-Tex K-9 Rescue searched separate locations on Preston Hayes Road near Marthaville and other areas on foot, all-terrain vehicles and horseback looking for Burkett or any clues to his whereabouts. NPSO

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388 or the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.