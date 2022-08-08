WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was championships Sunday for the Citi Open in Washington D.C.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios defeated Japan’s, Yoshihito Nishioka.

Make that two in D.C. As Kyrgios captured his second Citi Open title. His first ATP crown since winning the event in 2019.

This is Kyrgios’s seventh career ATP singles title and first in three years. The 27-year-old put on an incredible performance all week

Moments after the match Kyrgios said, “It’s very emotional for me….to see where I was at last year to now, it’s just an incredible transformation, says Kyrgios.”



Kyrgios said and shared his journey playing against Yoshihito, Nick is the first Australian to win the trophy in Washington multiple times. Kyrgios also becomes the first man in Citi Open history to sweep the singles and doubles as he claims victory with Jack Sock over Dodig and Krajicek.