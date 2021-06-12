Austin police are searching for two suspects who are connected to mass shooting

Police said a mass shooting on E. 6th Street injured at least 13 people. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN, Tx. (KTVE/KARD) — Two suspects have been identified as part of a mass shooting by the Austin police.

The shooting occurred on Saturday morning on East 6th Street. The initial 911 call was made at approximately 1:24 A.M. and was followed by more.

According to Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon, the shooting resulted in 14 people being shot. Chacon mentioned that one victim went to a separate hospital from other victims, another victim self-transported, one victim received treatment at an emergency room, and 11 people are receiving treatment at another hospital.

As of now, two of the victims are in critical condition.