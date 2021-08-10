Aug. 10 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports more than 6,000 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 6,088 new cases overnight.

An additional 93 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 11,353.

The total number of cases statewide is now 596,534.

There are currently 2,859 infected people hospitalized, and 338 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,707,020 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,755,941 (as of Aug. 9).

According to the LDH, 90 percent of the cases verified from July 22-28 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 84 percent of the deaths and 91 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.