MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man is dead after an ATV he was riding struck another ATV.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to an accident on Rocky Lane near Hwy. 10 just before 1 a.m. on March 25. On arrival, deputies found a four-wheeler in the ditch and an unresponsive male and another person performing CPR on them. Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to Savoy Medical Center where he later died.

It was determined that Jared Seth Hebert of Ville Platte was traveling north on Rocky Lane, when he hit the back of a four wheeler driven by Joseph Lane Deville. Hebert lost control of his four-wheeler causing it to overturn and rest on top of him, causing fatal injuries.