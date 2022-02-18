MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities are searching for 29-year-old Taras “Red” Williams. He has three active warrants with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Those warrants include Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Failure to Appear in court on those charges.

The warrants stems from two separate shootings. The first shooting took place on Jennifer Lane in October 2020 and the other on Standifer Avenue in November 2021.

Williams was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center, made bail, but never returned to court to face his charges.

Taras Williams is described as a Black Male, 5’10 and 160 pounds.

If you believe you have seen this suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Remember any tip submitted in this case or any other case will always remain anonymous.