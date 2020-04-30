At least two parishes set to defy Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stay-at-home order

(The News Star) – According to our partners at The News-Star, at least two parishes plan to defy Gov. Edwards stay-at-home order as West Feliciana and LaSalle parish are planning to reopen Friday.

West Feliciana President Kenny Havard tells sources he and other parish leaders will allow restaurants to operate, while the LaSalle Parish Sheriff Scott Franklin tells sources there plan to be a wider opening of businesses there.

Edwards announced Monday his plans to extend the statewide stay-at-home order to May 15th with minor revisions on the advice of his medical team.

Edwards says he had hoped to begin reopening the state on May 1st but too many regions showed an increase COVID-19 cases.

