ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – So far, 2022 has seen over 250 mass shootings, and some of these horrifying incidents have played out on school campuses.

Last month, a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, resulted in the deaths of nineteen students and two instructors.

As such tragedies occur, local officials empathize with those affected and take steps to bolster security in Louisiana’s educational institutions.

In Assumption Parish, for example, school district administrators, principals, and members of the school board recently met with Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon and Captain Rodney Rhodes to discuss immediate and long-term measures to improve campus safety.

The school safety meeting, held at the district central office in Napoleonville, resulted in the following immediate measures to be taken in advance of the upcoming school year:

– portable metal detectors

-improved doors and locks

-limiting access and entry points for students and visitors

-upgrading campus camera systems

-implementing zero eyes technology

-creating greater awareness through a “If you see or hear something, say something” campaign

In addition to the above, long-term safety measures to be invested in will include:

-keyless technology

-walkway screens

-outside fencing

-secure vestibules with buzzer technology.

Superintendent John Barthelemy explained the reason for the adjustments to school security, stating, “Our number one priority is to maintain a safe learning environment at each of our campuses. It’s important that our leadership works closely with our law enforcement officials to ensure we are collectively doing everything we can to keep our children and our school communities safe.”

Click here for more on Assumption Parish Schools.