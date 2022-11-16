RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night.

According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school district athletic department as part of the sideline chain crew when the reported attack occurred. Vavak was transported to a Jonesboro hospital and later released.

Vavak is presently on medical leave while he recovers from injuries.

The Superintendent of the Strong-Huttig School District released a comment in response to the incident Wednesday afternoon,

“The Strong-Huttig School District is aware of the allegations regarding recent student misconduct. While the district continues to investigate internally, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities. As this matter involves students, it implicates privacy concerns under applicable law, and therefore the District has no further comment at this time.”

Kimberly Thomas

Superintendent

Strong – Huttig School District

The incident remains under administrative review by the Arkansas State Police.