CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Andy Boykin is an 8-year-old boy, with strong ties to the Ashley County community, who unexpectedly got diagnosed with brain cancer this month.

The Southern Arkansas community is supporting the family with their love and prayers, which is exactly what the Boykin family is asking for.

“Prayer is a critical component of what’s happening. Lots of individuals are praying for Andy, Anthony and Heather. Just encouraging them and being there for them in any way we can be which is what we want to do as a church family,” said the Boykin family’s pastor Jamie Staley.

In addition to the strong outpour of support and prayers, many fundraisers have started throughout the community.

His mother, Heather, created a Facebook Page to keep the community and surrounding areas informed on Andy’s recovery journey. You can find the group on the social media app when you search “AndyBStrong.”

In the United States in 2022, an estimated 10,470 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children from birth to 14 years. The most common types of cancer diagnosed in children ages 0 to 14 years are leukemia, brain and other central nervous system tumors and lymphomas.

Every Monday for the rest of the year, Crossett Elementary School will wear Andy’s favorite, orange, color to show continued support.