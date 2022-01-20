An expert explains what you can do to prevent your pipes from freezing during this cold weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Arklamiss is preparing for the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season. Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing later this afternoon and through the overnight hours.

KTVE news spoke to a local plumber about what you can do to practice proper pipe protection.

Consistent cold temperatures and wind chills raise concern for residents when temperatures drop way below freezing, and water running through pipes can freeze in place. Pipes will burst with the added amount of pressure applied.

Mark Johnson, owner of Mark Johnson Plumbing, explains a few ways to practice proper pipe protection for the upcoming days with freezing temperatures

“Make sure you got any exposed pipes outside covered.” Says Mark Johnson, owner of Mark Johnson Plumbing.

“Also, you could protect your outside faucets on your walls. Any plumbing on the outside wall you can open cabinet doors kind of heat that space. The main thing is to leave hot and cold water running in your house dripping.” Says Johnson.

As the cold weather continues to roll in, make sure to follow these safe practices for weatherproofing homes. And don’t forget to bring your pets inside.