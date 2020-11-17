As new COVID-19 vaccines prepare to roll out, distribution plans become more clear

(KTVE/KARD) “There’s about 20 to 40 million doses of each vaccine already available” says Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Vaccines ready to be distributed to the public in the United States, close to the end of December into early January timeframe.

Senator Bill Cassidy announced the latest local update regarding vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna. The plans of distribution are ultimately being left up to each state and governor.

“Louisiana will first vaccinate those healthcare workers who are frontline. and then those who are in nursing homes. If you will, it is those who are at highest risk of being infected” Cassidy said.

With vaccines being made available to everyone else shortly after that.

Cassidy credits the trump administration for completing a process that typically takes 6 to 9 years to complete, within 6 months.

And there may be doubt surround the effectiveness of the vaccines due to the quick development… but Cassidy wants to assure it has been backed up by three layers of protection.

One layer is an independent advisory board, the next is the Food and Drug Administration and the third is the drug company themselves. Layers that are a crucial step in earning trust in the vaccines effectiveness.

“The vaccine is the best way to safely reopen up our economy to return to a normal life” Cassidy says.