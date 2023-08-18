WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- A.I. better known as artificial intelligence is sweeping across the country through social media apps and now it is making its way into the political arena. Politics is one of the latest industries shaken up by ai, the use of artificially generated content in campaigns could spell trouble for candidates and voters alike in the fight against mis- and disinformation.

What’s interesting is the last time this came up was literally towards the end of the 1960’s and of course 22 years later with the movie A.I. I think probably the thing that has put A.I. on the map is where the human voices are much easier to replicate. John Sutherlin, Professor of political science at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Despite the backlash ai has received Sutherlin says there is a positive aspect for politicians. Since January deep fake videos have surfaced across social media apps of President Biden and former President Trump all created by artificial intelligence.

Beginning several months ago one of the first commercials was created using nothing but A.I. so A.I. imagery, voicing, messaging, everything you name it. What they did was they picked subject matters and then they A.I. generated it kind of like the way a student might generate a term paper. John Sutherlin, Professor of political science at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

With another election cycle already beginning, there has not been a response from the government to regulate the potential harmful effects of artificial intelligence.