ArkLaMiss Fair officials discuss the impact this year’s cancellation will have on local non-profits

MONROE, LA (8/7/20)– If you were looking forward to a cajun corndog or a ride that spins you around, this year might be a little disappointing.

“We as the West Monroe Civitan Club would like to say we are going to miss each and every one of you this year,” said Mike Shields, President of the ArkLaMiss fair for the West Monroe Civitan Club.

The 48th annual ArkLaMiss fair has been canceled, but for good reason. The West Monroe Civitan Club says they’ve been working on the fair all year long and even planned to move it back a week.

But COVID-19 isn’t slowing down.

“The impact is humongous for the area and I hate it for all. For the health and safety for all concerned, it’s the best decision and only decision we could make,” said Shields.

Fair fanatics aren’t the only ones missing out this year. The Monroe Civic Center is usually packed with more than 30 non-profit organizations looking to raise money for their cause. Without the fair, this is a big financial loss.

“For some of them, this is their primary money-making project for the rest of the year, like it is for the West Monroe Civitan Club. They are going to have to look at ways and/or delay some of their projects they were depending upon the money for,” said Sheilds.

The fair brings in thousands of dollars a year to this area. The Civitan club uses that money for projects in the community, like smiles park, and part of that money goes back to non-profits.

“We try and give anywhere from 20 to 50 thousand dollars back to different non-profit organizations and once again, that’s not going to happen this next year,” said Shields.

Shields says though this year’s fair was canceled, the 2021 ArkLaMiss fair will be the biggest and the best. The Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport has not been canceled yet and is set to open on October 22nd.