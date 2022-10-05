MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arklamiss Fair hosted a Special Needs and Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday, October 5.

Over 1,500 people with disabilities came out to enjoy the event. Catherine Marchman was one of the visitors who attended this Special Needs and Senior Citizens Day at the Arklamiss Fair.

She says she has waited to ride on the rides for over three decades.

“This is the first time in 32 years I got to ride a ride, and it just made my day so much. It is on my bucket list. I had the most wonderful time. I rode it twice.”

Marchman says she broke her back in a car accident leaving her paralyzed.

“I loved it, you know. I had my hands up in the air. I just loved it. These guys picked me up out of my chair and put me in the seat. I hugged them, both of them, and started crying,” said Marchman. “ It felt so good. I felt normal. I want to come back every year now and ride a ride.”

But Marchman isn’t the only person who hasn’t visited this fair in quite some time.

Rubby Whitfield is back, but this time as a vendor. She is raising money for the Wossman Girl’s Softball team.

“This is one of the projects, we have more events coming up.”

Whitfield says she can’t wait to return to the fair next year.

“This is my first time, but I bring my grandkids every day. I will most definitely come next year.”

The Arklamiss Fair will be open until Sunday, October 9th.

