WEST MONRO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana tech women’s basketball has a new commit for the Lady Techsters 2023 recruiting class. Rising senior point guard Jianna Morris who hails from Arkansas announced on twitter account the big news Saturday morning on July 2nd, 2022.

Morris, who’s part of the recruiting class of 2023 released a video highlight of herself as a young girl playing in the drive way of her home with her father shooting a basketball in the hoop and transitions into her shoot around in her high school gym.

Morris, shared in the video she received 30 plus offers and interests that were expressed in her recruitment.

Jianna, will be joining a lady Techsters team who finished the 2021-2022 season 21 to 11 overall and making it’s 34th post season tournament appearance.

Jianna will officially put the pen to the paper during the early signing period later this fall starting on November 9th.