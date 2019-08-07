Man arrested for Waldo homicide

WALDO, Arkansas (08/07/19) — An arrest has been made for homicide that killed one Waldo man Wednesday morning.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mario Easter, 39, of Waldo. He is being charged with capital murder for a shooting that killed Stanley Milner, 32, also of Waldo.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Waldo Police Chief Reggie Wells was notified of a body lying in the roadway of North Locust Street.

A joint investigation was conducted with Waldo Police Department, Magnolia Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals and the Taylor Police Department.

Upon further investigation, Mario Easter was identified as the suspect. An arrest warrant was approved and issued for Easter. He was located at the intersection of Boundary and West Monroe Street traveling east in a white 2007 Dodge Charger.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood, just feet away from Denise Lambert’s home.

“He was on the street in front of my driveway,” Lambert said. One foot on the driveway. The other foot on the road.”

Lambert is generally at home around the noon hour but Tuesday she had errands to run and wasn’t home. A friend called her and told her police had surrounded her home.

“When I came, there were a lot of police in my yard and I was wondering what’s really going on,” Lambert said.

Also booked into the county jail just prior to Easter’s arrest were three other persons. Residents say they were family members of Easter. Roosevelt Easter, 60, Janice Easter, 59, and Billie James McBride, 69, are being held under $250,000 bond for tampering with evidence. Police have not said if those arrests were related to the arrest of Mario Easter.

Residents are sure Easter killed the victim in Wednesday’s shooting and they’re sure he killed another man that was shot earlier this year.

“He think people don’t know he did it. I been knew it. He’s not fooling me one bit,” Wallace Turner Sr. said.

Turner’s son, Wallace Antonio Turner Jr., 39, was found lying in the middle of the road with a gun shot wound to the head in January.

Police have interviewed possible suspects but have not made any arrests in Turner’s murder.

This still a developing story.