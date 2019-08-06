El Dorado police investigating two death threats made at Wal-Mart

EL DORADO, Arkansas (08/06/19) — Wal-Mart Supercenter in El Dorado has been the target of two separate death threats.

Around 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to Wal Mart on Northwest Avenue. An employee reported someone came up to them and said they something on social media about potential harm that was going to happen at the store.

According to a police report, an elderly female approached an employee near the entrance of the store on the grocery side. The employee told officers the woman stated she saw “in the system” that a a man was planning to enter the store and “kill everyone inside”. The woman was unable to provide a date or time that the incident was going to occur, or what she meant by “the system”.

Lieutenant Christopher Lutman said officers took an active approach to the situation. Patrol officers were sent to the store to investigate the call. Officers were inside and outside of the store securing the area and looking for anything suspicious.

An El Dorado Police officer was also dispatched to the same store Sunday around 9:30 a.m. When the officer arrived, two on-duty managers of Wal Mart led the officer to the women’s bathroom. The words “People Die Here Soon” were written on one of the stall walls with red lipstick.

Police say a black tube, believed to have been the one used in the threat, was found in the toilet in the next stall.

Managers were not able to provide any information about potential suspects but police say the store has been reviewing surveillance video.

“We take these threats extremely serious,” Lt. Lutman said. “This is not a joking matter.”

In light of the recent mass shootings, police are urging residents to be vigilant of their surroundings and to help family and friends who appear to have mental instability.

“They will let you know one way or another what their motivational intent is and that’s when as a community need to respond,” Lt. Lutman said. “Talk to them, get whatever help you can but do no brush it under the rug. Let us know these things.”