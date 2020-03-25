Arkansas to ban some indoor social gatherings due to Coronavirus

A billboard is installed on an apartment building in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, before the country of 57 million people, will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor says the state will ban some large indoor social gatherings to address a growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday said the state Health Department is working on a directive prohibiting indoor social gatherings of more than than 10 people.

The number of people in Arkansas with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to at least 280 people on Wednesday.

Little Rock’s mayor also said his city will be expanding its nightly curfew imposed because of the outbreak.

