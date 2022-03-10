MARION, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Arkansas State Police Facebook page, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Arkansas State Police Troop D Trooper Spencer Morris took a few minutes off the highway to speak with the Marion United Methodist Church preschool class.

Officers shared that this month the students have been talking about different careers, so they were eager to learn about the job duties of an Arkansas State Trooper. The Arkansas State Police Department thanked the Marion United Methodist Church for allowing them to join their career month lessons.