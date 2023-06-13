LONOKE, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, June 12, 2023, Arkansas State Police seized approximately 146 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-40. The illegal drugs were estimated to be $6.5 million.

According to authorities, Arkansas State Troopers stopped a vehicle that was hauling a track hoe around 8:20 PM on I-40 near Lonoke. After a search, troopers seized approximately 146 pounds of cocaine. Two suspects in relation to the incident have been taken into custody and will be charged accordingly.