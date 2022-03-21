TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Texarkana.

According to state police, it happened around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Street.

The Arkansas State Police were notified and are currently investigating the incident. Neither agency is confirming any details at this point, but the shooting happened within a few blocks of the Bowie County Jail annex shortly after the capture of two inmates who escaped overnight.

Neither state police nor Texarkana police will confirm whether the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information become available.