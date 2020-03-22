Arkansas State Police CID investigating homicide at Waldron Motel

(03-22-2020)–Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a homicide in Waldron (Scott County). Agents were requested to conduct the investigation by local authorities.

The homicide victim has not been positively identified. A woman’s body was found about 9:30 AM today in a rented room at the Southern Nights Motel, 1622 Rice Street in Waldron.

During the investigation special agents have found sufficient evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Jared Tyler Briley, 25, of Waldron.

He is believed to have fled the area in a 2013 model year, Dodge Durango, silver in color, and displaying Arkansas license plate number 332-XTM.

Anyone who may have information about Briley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police or the Waldron Police Department.

