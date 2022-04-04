CROSS COUNTY, Ark. – A shooting in Parkin Sunday night left one person dead and another injured, then led to a pursuit and standoff that left the suspect dead and the Cross County Sheriff injured.

According to a release from the Arkansas State Police, Parkin police officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Smithdale Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, special agents said officers found 47-year-old Shoron Selvy and other victim both suffering from gunshot wounds. ASP officials said Selvy later died, while the other victim is stable in a Memphis hospital.

Agents said witnesses told police they saw the suspect, identified 20-year-old Darius Kirkwood, leaving the residence before police arrived. Investigators said that just moments later, a Wynne police officer spotted Kirkwood traveling toward Wynne on U.S. Highway 64.

After the officer attempted to stop Kirkwood, agents said a chase began involving officers and Cross County deputies along U.S. Highway 1 toward Forrest City, later turning onto a county road, then stopping at 2 County Road 7011.

ASP officials said officers approached Kirkwood’s vehicle after he ignored commands from deputies and police to exit the vehicle, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

Agents said officers with the Wynne Police Department and Cross County Sheriff’s Office fired their weapons at Kirkwood during the exchange of gunfire.

Kirkwood died at the scene, and the sheriff sustained a non-life-threatening wound. He was transported to a Memphis hospital and released earlier Monday.

The Arkansas State Police has been requested to investigate the homicide and shooting incidents. Agents ask that questions relating to their administrative status be directed to the respective departments.