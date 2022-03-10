JONESBORO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Arkansas State Chamber, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the organization will host what they say is a huge event for high school seniors. The organization said that they created the event to partner with qualified students that are interested in skilled trade careers.

The Be Pro Be Proud Draft Day will be held from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM, at Jonesboro High School. According to the organization, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, more than 30 participating companies, and more than 200 high school seniors will attend.

The organization’s focus is matching graduating seniors with skilled trade careers to fast-track their futures. Check out the event flyers posted below for more information.