WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was College Gameday Saturday in Fayetteville Arkansas. The Arkansas Razorback shut down the no. 14 ranked Ole Miss Rebels 42-27 on Saturday night.

Arkansas was leading 42-20 at the top of the fourth as ole miss tried to cut the lead down

Razorbacks only held the rebels to seven points and hang on to win in razorback stadium.

Arkansas football is bowl-eligible for a second straight season after defeating Ole Miss. Arkansas sits at three and four in sec play with one game left to improve its record.

The Razorback will meet Missouri on Friday, kick-off at 2:30 p.M. On CBS.