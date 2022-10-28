LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Problem Gambling Council will officially start working next week as the Arkansas Racing Commission’s provider of treatment, educational and other treatment services, for Arkansans with gambling disorders. This step comes nearly 4 years after a constitutional amendment was approved by voters requiring the commission to provide at least $200,000 a year for gambling disorder and treatment programs.

The contract begins October 31, 2022 and will run until October 31, 2023. Through a mutual agreement, the contract can be renewed up to six additional one-year terms.

The contract was awarded to the Arkansas Problem Gambling Council through state officials because of the council’s statewide relationships with mental health professionals and its work with the National Council on Problem Gambling.