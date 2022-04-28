WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.

Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task Force. Agents with that task force arrested Cole and booked her into the Woodruff County Jail.

The Wynne Police Department fired her shortly after.

“She shouldn’t be a police officer in my opinion,” Wynne resident Kristen McMaster said. “I don’t think anybody should be a police officer and not obeying the law. If we have to obey the law they should have to obey the law as well.”

Wynne police haven’t said how long Cole served with the department or if she had other alleged disciplinary issues while on the force.

Cole bonded out of jail. WREG tried to reach her for comment but we have not heard back.