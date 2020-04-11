Arkansas orders clinic to halt abortions during pandemic

In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Aurelie Gouel, an ICU doctor, poses during a break in her shift treating COVID-19 patients at Bichat Hospital in Paris. Gouel was infected by the new coronavirus in March but rushed back to work as soon as she recovered from her high fever, cough and other symptoms because she felt compelled to rejoin the fight to save lives. The coronavirus has infected so many doctors, nurses and other health workers that some are now returning to work hoping that they are now armed with some degree of immunity. (AP Photo/John Leicester)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The state Department of Health has ordered the only clinic in Arkansas that performs surgical abortions to stop doing so during the coronavirus pandemic, unless necessary to protect the life or health of the mother.

The agency wrote to Little Rock Family Planning Services on Friday.

The agency says the clinic violated an order issued this month ordering health providers to reschedule elective procedures that can be safely postponed.

Before Friday, the department had stopped short of directly ordering the facility to halt or restrict abortions.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas says it is considering a legal challenge on the clinic’s behalf.

