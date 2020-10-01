Arkansas officer sentenced to probation over inmate attack

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A fired northwest Arkansas police officer was sentenced to four years’ probation after pleading guilty to felony battery for kneeing an inmate in the face.

Court records show that 33-year-old Christopher Munoz Brownlow was accused of attacking an inmate at the Logan County jail last year.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the former police officer in Paris, Arkansas, entered his guilty plea on Friday in Logan County Circuit Court.

A probable cause affidavit says the inmate suffered several fractures around his eye and another in his jaw and had to undergo surgery to insert a titanium plate and screws in his face.