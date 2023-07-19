LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s always best to plan ahead, so now is a good time to plan how to blow all that money if you win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot this Wednesday.

And let’s not worry about the fine print of taxes. Accountants and tax attorneys will be knocking your door down to help you keep as much of the money as possible, so we’ll just work from $1 billion.

Arkansas-made Hiland Dairy ice creams are for sale at Walmart for $4.18 for a carton of the homemade vanilla flavor. To buy the 3.057 million Arkansans a tub of Hiland homemade vanilla ice cream from Walmart would set you back $13,695,360.

You being a generous billionaire, however, would undoubtedly want to get everybody in the state something more substantial than ice cream. An Arkansas-made 16-ounce sliced boneless ham from Petit Jean Meats from Walmart will set you back $6.68 each, or $20,420,760 for everyone in the state to get a ham.

You could make a phone call to A.G. Russell Knives in Rogers and ask for a handmade Randall Model 12 Raymond Thorp. It will set you back $1,225 each, so 200 hand-made customs knives to present to your closest friends and you just spend $245,000.

While you’re waiting for the knives to be made you can relax and listen to some music. Klipsch in Hope makes speakers of legendary quality with its top-of-the-line 75th-anniversary speaker available for online purchase for $19,999 each, or a $39,998 investment in your listening pleasure.

And yes, like all big lottery winners, you should get an exotic car. Elite Autos in Jonesboro advertises itself as the largest exotic car dealer in the state, so we can start there.

A 2020 Audi RS 7, which Car and Driver calls “brutally quick and suprisingly polished” has 700 miles on it for $159,980, which is a saving compared to a 2013 Ferrari for $279,980. While you’re at it, a Rolls Royce SUV with 900 miles on it will set you back $499,980, or a $779,960 check for all three.

Now you’ll need a house of the quality deserving a three-car garage full of exotic automobiles.

Zillow shows an 8,845-square-foot home on two acres with a four-car garage close to Little Rock’s Pleasant Valley Country Club for $3,250,000.

So between ice cream, ham, knives, speakers, exotic cars and a big house you’re down $38,431,078, which is to say you’ve barely put a dent in your $1 billion.

But let’s take a minute. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the odds of winning the jackpot in Powerball is 1 to 292,201,338, which it turns out is roughly the same odds as someone handing you a tub of ice cream and a ham.