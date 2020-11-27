‘You can shop and be safe in your own hometown,’ Small businesses urge support during this holiday season

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — While many people may not be packing the stores for Black Friday. small businesses are hoping customers are saving that energy for Small Business Saturday.

The shopping holidays are generally some of the busiest times of the year but stores across the country but of course the pandemic has slowed sales for some businesses.

“It can be up today and down tomorrow,” owner of Shiny Girlz, Tyisha Fletcher said. “You have your good and your bad days. We just make the best of it and keep praying our way through it and staying safe.”

Shiny Girlz, a popular apparel and accessory store in Crossett, has been open for three years now on Pine Street. Passionate about fashion, Fletcher and her employees hope to provide customers with a retail experience like no other.

They offer pre-ordering, custom ordering and will even style you from head to toe. The business, like many others, is hoping to make a rebound from the damage the pandemic has caused and clear some of the racks during this holiday season.

Fletcher says many of the items in her store are at a discounted price. She hopes business picks up with Christmas just around the corner.















“We marked some stuff down and we brought in new inventory. We put a lot of clearance stuff out. All of the shoes have been knocked down to $10. We put the hats on sale. We put the dresses on sale. The men dress shirts are $12. The men dress slacks are $15,” she said.

“Keep the business here at home. You can shop and be safe in your own hometown.”

Shiny Girlz is among millions of businesses that are encouraging their local communities to get out and shop this weekend and especially throughout this time of the year.

Employees and customers are required to masks wear and there are markers on the floor to ensure everyone remains six feet apart. Fletcher also allows customers to shop by appointment.

She says her business has been following all safety guidelines to make sure customers feel comfortable when they shop.

“I’ve been over here for 3 years. We want to continue supporting out community and do great things in the community. We just want our community to come out and support us as we support them,” she said.

Business owners are asking that even if you don’t purchase any apparel or accessories to purchase a gift card for someone this Christmas.

Shiny Girlz will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at 115 Pine Street.

You can also visit their Facebook page to stay up to date with the latest sales and drawings.