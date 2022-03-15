NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wrestling fans will soon get another chance to see their favorite superstars in the Natural State.

Officials at Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday that Friday Night Smackdown is returning for a live show on May 27.

The card is set to include the recently returned Rowdy Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns and more.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, March 18 starting at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $24 to $124.

This will mark the second show from the WWE at the arena in less than a year. A Smackdown live show took place at the end of August 2021.

For more on the show and to purchase tickets, head to SimmonsBankArena.com.