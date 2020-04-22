Woods Place restaurant offers drive thru service to its customers from a food truck

CAMDEN, Ark. (04/22/20) — The Woods Place restaurant may have closed its dining area but they’ve found another way to serve its customers.

The family owned business has been in operation for over 30 years and has never seen anything like what they’re experiencing during this coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had ice storms and such as that but never anything to where we closed for this length of time,” James Woods, restaurant owner said.

The business decided to temporarily close at the end of March. That decision was based on the safety of customers and employees.

They took about a week to determine how they could rebound from the dreadful decision. That’s when the idea came to them which included using some equipment they already had.

The restaurant has three kitchen trailers that are used primarily for catering services. They decided to go mobile and reduce their menu size to two options.

They’re serving fish and chicken tender plates right from their trailers and offering it drive-thru style.

“They literally just drive-thru. We stop them. They roll their passenger seat window down and we maintain that 6 feet safe distance from them,” Restaurant Manager, Bryce Woods said.

Since they started operating out of the trucks for this specific use, they’ve seen more than 700 people each day. They set up shop in the parking lot near their restaurant and serve customers there.

There are about 10-12 employees that work in various capacities to serve the curb-side service. They are taking extra precautions to keep themselves safe by wearing gloves, masks and washing their hands frequently.

The family says the employees are ready to get back to work and they’re all excited to be serving their customer again.

“Our customers and our patrons are more like family,: Woods said. “We’re excited to set up.”

The Woods Place will be in El Dorado Thursday, April 22. They’ll be in the parking lot of Planet Fitness from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.